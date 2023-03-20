Marquette Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $171.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

