Marquette Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

NYSE LOW opened at $197.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

