Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.3% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,728,000 after buying an additional 293,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,925,000 after buying an additional 138,877 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,219,000 after buying an additional 155,937 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $112.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

