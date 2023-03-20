Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $349.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

