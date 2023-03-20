McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 283 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Adobe by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.70.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $358.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,133 shares of company stock valued at $9,022,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

