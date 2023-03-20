Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for about 1.6% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $150.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.52 and its 200-day moving average is $160.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $6,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $816,500,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $6,034,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $816,500,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 546,337 shares of company stock worth $94,751,432. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.