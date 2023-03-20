Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

