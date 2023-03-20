My Personal CFO LLC Buys Shares of 314 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $95.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.58. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

