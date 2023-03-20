My Personal CFO LLC Purchases New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AbbVie by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after acquiring an additional 476,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after acquiring an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $154.22 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.04.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.