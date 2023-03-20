Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Netflix worth $91,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $303.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $396.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.97 and its 200 day moving average is $293.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

