Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Raised by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $303.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.97 and its 200-day moving average is $293.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $396.50.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

