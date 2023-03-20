Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,586 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX opened at $303.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $396.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.18. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

