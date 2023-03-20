North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $62.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

