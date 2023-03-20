North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 5,145 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01.

About Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.