North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 2,886 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 15,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

