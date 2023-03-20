Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 217 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.5% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 635.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 114,212 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $217.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $408.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

