NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,773 shares of company stock valued at $51,181,100. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.22.

Shares of NVDA opened at $257.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

