Old Port Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.