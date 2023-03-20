Old Port Advisors Sells 96 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after acquiring an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $329.18 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $312.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

