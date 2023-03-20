OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,050 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,196 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.