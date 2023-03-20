OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $425.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $431.95 and a 200-day moving average of $416.41. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.683 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.