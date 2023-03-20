OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $145.35 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.61. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

