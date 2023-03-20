O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 151.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,039 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $106,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 2.6 %

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $797.87 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $821.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $797.44.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

