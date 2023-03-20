Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $36.79 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

