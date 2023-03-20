Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after buying an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $78.02 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.90.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.