QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.6% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after buying an additional 912,008 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $120.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $161.30. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.