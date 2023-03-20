QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 246,796 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $100,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

