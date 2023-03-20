Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 0.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

RTX opened at $95.75 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

