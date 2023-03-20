Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 4.4% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,322,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

RTX opened at $95.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.58. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

