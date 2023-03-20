Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.5% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa stock opened at $217.39 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.40. The stock has a market cap of $408.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

