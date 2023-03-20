Renaissance Investment Group LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

