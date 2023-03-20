Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.