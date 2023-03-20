Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD opened at $288.39 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $292.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.