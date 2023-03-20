Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137,162 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 125,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

