Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,176 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

