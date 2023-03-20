Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.41. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

