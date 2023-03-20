State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 80 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $274.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.78 and its 200 day moving average is $238.77. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

