State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 870 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $1,381,000. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $229.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.01. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.