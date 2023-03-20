State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $185.85 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41. The company has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.15.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,723. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

