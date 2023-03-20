State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.