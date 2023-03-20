State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.21 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Down 0.7 %

CTAS stock opened at $432.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $439.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.54. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

