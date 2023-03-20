State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.65 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 440,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,862 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

CSX Trading Down 1.4 %

CSX stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

