State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.36 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hess were worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 14.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Hess by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $118.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average of $135.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

