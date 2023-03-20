State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $102.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.