State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.97. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

