State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $218.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

