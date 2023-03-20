State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,731 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $52,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

