State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 860 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

