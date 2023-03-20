Stonnington Group LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.92.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $636.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $714.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $680.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

