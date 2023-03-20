Stonnington Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PG opened at $142.93 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average of $140.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

